147 Lexington Avenue

Amenities
Virtual tours available! Furnished or unfurnished/ Short or long term lease. Townhouse living with the look and feel of a new development! Spectacular garden duplex perfect for entertaining. The 15 ceilings in the living/dining room seamlessly flow into the backyard though a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass. Poggenpohl has custom-designed the large eat-in kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances. The bathrooms have radiant heated floors, deep soaking tubs, heated towel racks, and steam showers. Additional features include: remote-controlled window treatments, wide plank oak flooring, central heat/air conditioning, washer/dryers, and additional storage. NO BOARD APPROVAL NEEDED!