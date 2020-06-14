All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

147 Lexington Avenue

147 Lexington Avenue · (212) 979-7709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
extra storage
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Virtual tours available! Furnished or unfurnished/ Short or long term lease. Townhouse living with the look and feel of a new development! Spectacular garden duplex perfect for entertaining. The 15 ceilings in the living/dining room seamlessly flow into the backyard though a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass. Poggenpohl has custom-designed the large eat-in kitchen outfitted with top-of-the-line Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances. The bathrooms have radiant heated floors, deep soaking tubs, heated towel racks, and steam showers. Additional features include: remote-controlled window treatments, wide plank oak flooring, central heat/air conditioning, washer/dryers, and additional storage. NO BOARD APPROVAL NEEDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
147 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 147 Lexington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
147 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 147 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 147 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 147 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 147 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 Lexington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 147 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 147 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 147 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
