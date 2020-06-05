All apartments in New York
146 West 57th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

146 West 57th Street

146 West 57th Street · (212) 737-8780
Location

146 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 32-N · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
MINT MIDTOWN PIED-A-TERRE!!! NO FEE! Don't miss your chance to live in one of the most elegant buildings in Midtown! This South facing studio will make the perfect home or pied-a-terre. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for plenty of sunshine and the kitchenette is newly renovated. Metropolitan Tower is a white glove building located just steps from Central Park. Amenities include a full-time doorman and concierge, a private restaurant, storage and a bike room. Also for your convenience there is a health club with a pool, maid service, a laundry room and a roof deck! Pets are not allowed, and it is being offered furnished. Condo fees, and restaurant minimums are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 West 57th Street have any available units?
146 West 57th Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 West 57th Street have?
Some of 146 West 57th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
146 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 146 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 146 West 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 146 West 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 146 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 West 57th Street have a pool?
Yes, 146 West 57th Street has a pool.
Does 146 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 146 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 146 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
