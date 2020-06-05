146 West 57th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool concierge

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage

MINT MIDTOWN PIED-A-TERRE!!! NO FEE! Don't miss your chance to live in one of the most elegant buildings in Midtown! This South facing studio will make the perfect home or pied-a-terre. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for plenty of sunshine and the kitchenette is newly renovated. Metropolitan Tower is a white glove building located just steps from Central Park. Amenities include a full-time doorman and concierge, a private restaurant, storage and a bike room. Also for your convenience there is a health club with a pool, maid service, a laundry room and a roof deck! Pets are not allowed, and it is being offered furnished. Condo fees, and restaurant minimums are required.