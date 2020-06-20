145 West 85th Street

Amenities

Large sunny South facing 1 bedroom with double height ceilings, oversized windows and modern renovations. Amazing location, beautiful tree-lined block. Close to Central Park, great restaurants and bars and short walk to 1, C, B trains.Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors, separate bedroom can fit a queen bed and a dresser. Large deep closet with extra overhead storage. Separate kitchen has been recently renovated and has stainless steel applianced. Large renovated bathroom. Quite well-maintaed building with a super on-site. StoneCrest1134