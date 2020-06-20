All apartments in New York
Find more places like 145 West 85th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
145 West 85th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

145 West 85th Street

145 West 85th Street · (347) 685-1115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

145 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large sunny South facing 1 bedroom with double height ceilings, oversized windows and modern renovations. Amazing location, beautiful tree-lined block. Close to Central Park, great restaurants and bars and short walk to 1, C, B trains.Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors, separate bedroom can fit a queen bed and a dresser. Large deep closet with extra overhead storage. Separate kitchen has been recently renovated and has stainless steel applianced. Large renovated bathroom. Quite well-maintaed building with a super on-site. StoneCrest1134

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 West 85th Street have any available units?
145 West 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 145 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 145 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 145 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 145 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 West 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 West 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 145 West 85th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity