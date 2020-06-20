145 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom residence overlooking Madison Avenue with great views and a ton of natural light! This apartment comes with a W/D in unit plus 10 foot ceilings. Please note this is a lease assignment with option to take over the current lease at $4400 gross price with the month of August for free and option to renew after September 1st or do a new 12 month lease since the beginning. Gross rent is $4,400.00. Current rent advertised is the net effective based on the last 5 months left on the lease. $3600 net effective. (qualified tenants must qualify making 40 times the gross rent) Can also be offered furnished for $5000.Features:- 24 Hour Concierge- Bluetooth surround speakers- Modern Italian kitchens- Large bathroom with generous storage in mirrored cabinets, rain showers, glass doors and black matte fixtures- Roof terrace with stunning panoramic city views- Resident lounge- Courtyard patio- Fitness center- Live-in Super- Storage options availableJust steps away from 6, NQRW, & BDFM subways, and minutes to Penn Station.Please contact me for a showing. By appointment only.