All apartments in New York
Find more places like 145 Madison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
145 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

145 Madison Avenue

145 Madison Avenue · (210) 885-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
NoMad
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

145 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
bike storage
Beautiful 1 bedroom residence overlooking Madison Avenue with great views and a ton of natural light! This apartment comes with a W/D in unit plus 10 foot ceilings. Please note this is a lease assignment with option to take over the current lease at $4400 gross price with the month of August for free and option to renew after September 1st or do a new 12 month lease since the beginning. Gross rent is $4,400.00. Current rent advertised is the net effective based on the last 5 months left on the lease. $3600 net effective. (qualified tenants must qualify making 40 times the gross rent) Can also be offered furnished for $5000.Features:- 24 Hour Concierge- Bluetooth surround speakers- Modern Italian kitchens- Large bathroom with generous storage in mirrored cabinets, rain showers, glass doors and black matte fixtures- Roof terrace with stunning panoramic city views- Resident lounge- Courtyard patio- Fitness center- Live-in Super- Storage options availableJust steps away from 6, NQRW, & BDFM subways, and minutes to Penn Station.Please contact me for a showing. By appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Madison Avenue have any available units?
145 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 145 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
145 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 145 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 145 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 145 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 145 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 145 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 145 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 145 Madison Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity