All apartments in New York
Find more places like 145 East 92nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
145 East 92nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

145 East 92nd Street

145 East 92nd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

145 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
Rarely available true 3 bedrooms, 2 .5 baths in a classic prewar building with 24 hours elevator man. Located in the heart of Carnegie Hill.

The gracious and welcoming foyer leads into a grand living/dining room with oversized windows facing South.
There are 3 king-sized bedrooms with lots of closets and a windowed hall bathroom with a large soaking tub. The large master bedroom has enormous closets and a spacious windowed en-suite bathroom with stall shower. Chef's eat-in kitchen with abundant storage and can be converted back to maid's room, which could easily become a 4th bedroom with washer/dryer. This apartment has elegant original prewar details such as high ceilings, crown moldings, and hardwood floors.

Beautiful building located in Carnegie Hill one of Manhattan's finest residential neighborhoods. Walking distance to great restaurants, relaxing days in the park, a vibrant bar scene, family recreation, stylish boutiques and it's right near the 92nd Street Y.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 East 92nd Street have any available units?
145 East 92nd Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 East 92nd Street have?
Some of 145 East 92nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 East 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 East 92nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 East 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 East 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 East 92nd Street offer parking?
No, 145 East 92nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 East 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 East 92nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 East 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 145 East 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 East 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 145 East 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 East 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 East 92nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 145 East 92nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity