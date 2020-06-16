145 East 92nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors elevator bathtub

Rarely available true 3 bedrooms, 2 .5 baths in a classic prewar building with 24 hours elevator man. Located in the heart of Carnegie Hill.



The gracious and welcoming foyer leads into a grand living/dining room with oversized windows facing South.

There are 3 king-sized bedrooms with lots of closets and a windowed hall bathroom with a large soaking tub. The large master bedroom has enormous closets and a spacious windowed en-suite bathroom with stall shower. Chef's eat-in kitchen with abundant storage and can be converted back to maid's room, which could easily become a 4th bedroom with washer/dryer. This apartment has elegant original prewar details such as high ceilings, crown moldings, and hardwood floors.



Beautiful building located in Carnegie Hill one of Manhattan's finest residential neighborhoods. Walking distance to great restaurants, relaxing days in the park, a vibrant bar scene, family recreation, stylish boutiques and it's right near the 92nd Street Y.