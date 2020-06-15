All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

145 East 15th Street

145 East 15th Street · (917) 734-7525
Location

145 East 15th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6S · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this mint condition one bedroom with balcony available for rent in Gramercy Arms!! This recently renovated spacious and sunny apartment features an open kitchen with customized cabinets, granite countertop & full-size appliances (Smeg stove, GE dishwasher, Samsung double door refrigerator & Whirlpool wine cooler), new hardwood floors, very comfortable living room and bedroom as well as great closet and storage space and huge walk In closet. On top of all of the above, the apartment has its own, recently re-furbished outdoor space!! All this in Gramercy Arms, is a full service doorman coop building, among the most desirable in the area, within a short walk from Union Square, a block away from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods & Union Square subway station, offering you access to anywhere in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 East 15th Street have any available units?
145 East 15th Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 East 15th Street have?
Some of 145 East 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 East 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 East 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 East 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 East 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 145 East 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 East 15th Street does offer parking.
Does 145 East 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 East 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 East 15th Street have a pool?
Yes, 145 East 15th Street has a pool.
Does 145 East 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 145 East 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 East 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 East 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
