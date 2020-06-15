145 East 15th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this mint condition one bedroom with balcony available for rent in Gramercy Arms!! This recently renovated spacious and sunny apartment features an open kitchen with customized cabinets, granite countertop & full-size appliances (Smeg stove, GE dishwasher, Samsung double door refrigerator & Whirlpool wine cooler), new hardwood floors, very comfortable living room and bedroom as well as great closet and storage space and huge walk In closet. On top of all of the above, the apartment has its own, recently re-furbished outdoor space!! All this in Gramercy Arms, is a full service doorman coop building, among the most desirable in the area, within a short walk from Union Square, a block away from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods & Union Square subway station, offering you access to anywhere in the city.