144 West Houston Street

OFFERED FULLY FURNISHED. Amazing apartment and superb location - - entire floor of 4-story townhouse (1-flight walk-up) with sunlit wide-open north and south exposures, private outdoor space with incredible garden views, and a phenomenal flow of space.



The exceptional home has a perfect layout - - with a wide and extremely livable main area, wonderfully bright (and private) south-facing exposure with trees and open Soho views (+ beyond), 9'.5" foot high ceilings, and a designated windowed dining area right in front of the open kitchen. In the rear of the home you'll find the spacious bathroom (vented, full tiled, full-sized tub), a full-sized Washer/Dryer, as well as one large bedroom and one smaller room (perfect for home office or guest room). Both bedrooms offer soft north-facing light and secluded garden + skyline views along with extreme quiet and privacy, and there is a private terrace available directly off the master bedroom with gorgeous garden views. Additional features in this home include hardwood flooring, tasteful mid-century styled furnishings throughout with all the basics, plenty of closet space, an entry foyer with coat hooks, double-paned windows, and through-wall A/C already in place.



Situated in a well-kept, privately-owned and extremely intimate building (only 3 apts. total) with a 100+ year old skylit marble staircase, this Soho/Greenwich Village border apartment is a special place to call home. Easy stroll into Soho, Greenwich Village, West Village, Union Sq., Chelsea, Nolita, Noho, etc., and only a few minutes from both east and west side public transportation options. Available Immediately, no smokers please, pets case by case. Please call/email to schedule a viewing.