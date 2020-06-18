All apartments in New York
144 West Houston Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

144 West Houston Street

144 West Houston Street · (212) 381-2490
Location

144 West Houston Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OFFERED FULLY FURNISHED. Amazing apartment and superb location - - entire floor of 4-story townhouse (1-flight walk-up) with sunlit wide-open north and south exposures, private outdoor space with incredible garden views, and a phenomenal flow of space.

The exceptional home has a perfect layout - - with a wide and extremely livable main area, wonderfully bright (and private) south-facing exposure with trees and open Soho views (+ beyond), 9'.5" foot high ceilings, and a designated windowed dining area right in front of the open kitchen. In the rear of the home you'll find the spacious bathroom (vented, full tiled, full-sized tub), a full-sized Washer/Dryer, as well as one large bedroom and one smaller room (perfect for home office or guest room). Both bedrooms offer soft north-facing light and secluded garden + skyline views along with extreme quiet and privacy, and there is a private terrace available directly off the master bedroom with gorgeous garden views. Additional features in this home include hardwood flooring, tasteful mid-century styled furnishings throughout with all the basics, plenty of closet space, an entry foyer with coat hooks, double-paned windows, and through-wall A/C already in place.

Situated in a well-kept, privately-owned and extremely intimate building (only 3 apts. total) with a 100+ year old skylit marble staircase, this Soho/Greenwich Village border apartment is a special place to call home. Easy stroll into Soho, Greenwich Village, West Village, Union Sq., Chelsea, Nolita, Noho, etc., and only a few minutes from both east and west side public transportation options. Available Immediately, no smokers please, pets case by case. Please call/email to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 West Houston Street have any available units?
144 West Houston Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 West Houston Street have?
Some of 144 West Houston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 West Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 West Houston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 West Houston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 West Houston Street is pet friendly.
Does 144 West Houston Street offer parking?
No, 144 West Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 144 West Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 West Houston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 West Houston Street have a pool?
No, 144 West Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 West Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 144 West Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 West Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 West Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
