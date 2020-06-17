All apartments in New York
Find more places like 144 Orchard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
144 Orchard Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

144 Orchard Street

144 Orchard Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

144 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apartment Amenities:-Both Bedrooms fit Queen Sized Beds -Large Windows In Every Room Allowing Plenty Of Natural Sunlight-Glossy Red Oak Hardwood Floors Throughout-Unique Marbled Bathroom-Fully Equipped Separate Kitchen-Granite Countertop With Tile Backlash-2 Closets W/Overhead Storage-Heat And Hot Water IncludedContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 (Call/text 9am-10pm)Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7553

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Orchard Street have any available units?
144 Orchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 Orchard Street have?
Some of 144 Orchard Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 144 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 144 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 144 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 144 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 144 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 144 Orchard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity