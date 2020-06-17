144 Orchard Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Apartment Amenities:-Both Bedrooms fit Queen Sized Beds -Large Windows In Every Room Allowing Plenty Of Natural Sunlight-Glossy Red Oak Hardwood Floors Throughout-Unique Marbled Bathroom-Fully Equipped Separate Kitchen-Granite Countertop With Tile Backlash-2 Closets W/Overhead Storage-Heat And Hot Water IncludedContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 (Call/text 9am-10pm)Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7553