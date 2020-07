Amenities

LARGE renovated two bedroom in the Murray Hill area. Converted townhouse building, large bright living space with new hardwood flooring throughout, and deco fire place, QUEEN sized bedrooms with large closets, separate full kitchen, and updated full bathroom. Great large renovated two bedroom in a great area, surrounded by restaurants and shops and 3 blocks to the 6 train. Brand new to market and ready to be moved into, call today to set up a viewing!