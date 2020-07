Amenities

rent controlled carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities rent controlled

Gorgeous rent stabilized 1 bdrm rarity in prime location! This fantastic apartment boasts high ceilings, new carpeting, separate fully equipped kitchen and tiled bath, tons of closet space including a walk in, flooded in sunshine. This easily fits a queen sized bed. Located on one of the best and most vibrant blocks on the upper east side.