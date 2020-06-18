141 Ridge Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a newly renovated 4 bedroom with a private roofdeck. The apartment has 2 marble bathrooms, and granite kitchen with a dishwasher and wine cooler. The apartment features an in unit washer dryer, exposed brick & hardwood floors. Available for May 1 move in. Located in prime Lower East Side area and steps from great restaurants, nightlife and shopping, including Clinton Street Baking and Sugar Sweet Sunshine. Conveniently located just one block from the M21, M9, & M14 bus lines and a short walk to F subway line.

Gross rent for this unit is $7, 995.00. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession.