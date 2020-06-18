All apartments in New York
Find more places like 141 Ridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
141 Ridge Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:07 AM

141 Ridge Street

141 Ridge St · (646) 389-1053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

141 Ridge St, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a newly renovated 4 bedroom with a private roofdeck. The apartment has 2 marble bathrooms, and granite kitchen with a dishwasher and wine cooler. The apartment features an in unit washer dryer, exposed brick & hardwood floors. Available for May 1 move in. Located in prime Lower East Side area and steps from great restaurants, nightlife and shopping, including Clinton Street Baking and Sugar Sweet Sunshine. Conveniently located just one block from the M21, M9, & M14 bus lines and a short walk to F subway line.
Gross rent for this unit is $7, 995.00. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Ridge Street have any available units?
141 Ridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Ridge Street have?
Some of 141 Ridge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Ridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 Ridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Ridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 141 Ridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 141 Ridge Street offer parking?
No, 141 Ridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 141 Ridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Ridge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Ridge Street have a pool?
No, 141 Ridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 Ridge Street have accessible units?
No, 141 Ridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Ridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Ridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 141 Ridge Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity