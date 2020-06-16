All apartments in New York
140 West 70th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

140 West 70th Street

140 West 70th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom home with newly remodeled kitchen conveniently located on West 70th Street. The unit features southern exposure allowing for tons of natural light, high ceilings and excellent closet and overhead storage space. The bedroom easily fits a king or queen sized bed with enough room left over for a desk. The kitchen comes fully equipped with full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The unit is located on two blocks from the 1,2,3,B,C Trains and Traders Joes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 70th Street have any available units?
140 West 70th Street has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 140 West 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 West 70th Street offer parking?
No, 140 West 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 West 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 70th Street have a pool?
No, 140 West 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 West 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 West 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 West 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
