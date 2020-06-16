140 West 70th Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Large one bedroom home with newly remodeled kitchen conveniently located on West 70th Street. The unit features southern exposure allowing for tons of natural light, high ceilings and excellent closet and overhead storage space. The bedroom easily fits a king or queen sized bed with enough room left over for a desk. The kitchen comes fully equipped with full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The unit is located on two blocks from the 1,2,3,B,C Trains and Traders Joes.