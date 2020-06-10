Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this Chic, newly renovated, custom designed west village home. An extensive six month renovation opened up the true possibilities of this amazing residence. A full kitchen suite and windowed bathroom accentuate the poetic harmony you feel in this home. 140 West 10th Street is home to one of the West Village's prettiest roof decks, fully outfitted with planters, flowers and ample seating. A perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of NYC. Be the first to live in this newly renovated home. WILL NOT LAST.