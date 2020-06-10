All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:22 AM

140 West 10th Street

140 West 10th Street · (917) 972-1790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-RE · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this Chic, newly renovated, custom designed west village home. An extensive six month renovation opened up the true possibilities of this amazing residence. A full kitchen suite and windowed bathroom accentuate the poetic harmony you feel in this home. 140 West 10th Street is home to one of the West Village's prettiest roof decks, fully outfitted with planters, flowers and ample seating. A perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of NYC. Be the first to live in this newly renovated home. WILL NOT LAST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 10th Street have any available units?
140 West 10th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 140 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 140 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 140 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 West 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 West 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
