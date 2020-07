140 Wadsworth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

* REQUEST FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR*Spacious 3 bedroom apartment, sun-drenched, modern, and has its own beautiful washer and dryer IN UNIT, NO FEE!!!APARTMENT FEATURES: -Washer/Dryer IN UNIT-Gorgeous Kitchen-Dishwasher-Glorious Bathroom with Marble Tile-Stainless Steel Appliances-Hardwood Floors-Updated Bathroom-Elevator Building-Pet Friendly (Case By Case)-Heat & Hot Water Included- NO FEE!* TRANSPORTATION: A Express train at 181st St. & Fort Washington, 1 train at 181st & St. Nicholas; Bx3, Bx11, Bx13, Bx35, & Bx36 at the Wadsworth & 181st St. Bus Stop * Tons of bus options.*PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR UNIT IN SAME BUILDING. SAME LAYOUT, SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT RENOVATIONS.