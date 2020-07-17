All apartments in New York
140 Seventh Avenue
140 Seventh Avenue

140 7th Avenue · (212) 444-7814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6E · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
BEST PRICED TWO BEDROOM CONDO WITH A DM IN CHELSEA!!Live in the heart of Chelsea at The Chadwin House. Apartment 6E is a well-proportioned two bedroom apartment with a renovated kitchen featuring granite counters and floors, marble bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. You'll also find two generously sized bedrooms that can fit a king and queen bed respectively. The living room and dining area is also of over-sized proportions, and highly sought after closet space is abundant!! The Chadwin House's recent lobby restoration takes you back to the mid century modernism of the 60's. A full-time doorman, live in Super, and laundry facilities on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Seventh Avenue have any available units?
140 Seventh Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Seventh Avenue have?
Some of 140 Seventh Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Seventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
140 Seventh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Seventh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 140 Seventh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 Seventh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 140 Seventh Avenue offers parking.
Does 140 Seventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Seventh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Seventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 140 Seventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 140 Seventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 140 Seventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Seventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Seventh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 140 Seventh Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

