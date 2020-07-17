140 Seventh Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated doorman

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage lobby

BEST PRICED TWO BEDROOM CONDO WITH A DM IN CHELSEA!!Live in the heart of Chelsea at The Chadwin House. Apartment 6E is a well-proportioned two bedroom apartment with a renovated kitchen featuring granite counters and floors, marble bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. You'll also find two generously sized bedrooms that can fit a king and queen bed respectively. The living room and dining area is also of over-sized proportions, and highly sought after closet space is abundant!! The Chadwin House's recent lobby restoration takes you back to the mid century modernism of the 60's. A full-time doorman, live in Super, and laundry facilities on the premises.