All apartments in New York
Find more places like 140 East 63rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
140 East 63rd Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

140 East 63rd Street

140 East 63rd Street · (212) 893-1737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

140 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7F · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request* Luxury 1 bedroom available for rent at the iconic Barbizon/63, a Romanesque-style prewar full service condominium located at 140 East 63rd Street. This spacious and quiet home offers luxurious living with top-of-the-line finishes, gorgeous Bolivian Rosewood flooring, and French encasement double-pane windows with west exposure. The separate galley kitchen has a Miele dishwasher, marble countertops, customized Valcucine cabinetry, large Sub-Zero refrigerator with 2 separate freezers, vented stove, garbage disposal, and stone floor. The added bonus is the Miele washer and dryer within the unit. The bathroom features include Zuma fixtures, marble sink, soaking tub, and radiant heat floor. Sorry, Owner not allowing pets for this unit. Long-term Corporate Leases are welcome.Barbizon/63 was built in 1927 and is on the National Registry of Historic Places. Converted as a white glove 5-star luxurious condominium in 2005, offers the following amenities: 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, Residential lounge with piano, dining room with a caterer's kitchen, screening room that sits 20, library, and live-in Resident Manager. The newly renovated Equinox Fitness Center and Spa includes the original Barbizon pool (separate fee for use of gym). Surrounded by many bistros, cafes, coffee shops (including a Starbuck's), drugstores, grocery stores, Bloomingdale's, and the Q, F, 6, and N/R Subway trains, 140 East 63rd Street apt 7F is an ideal location, location, location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 East 63rd Street have any available units?
140 East 63rd Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 140 East 63rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 East 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 East 63rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 140 East 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 140 East 63rd Street does offer parking.
Does 140 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 East 63rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 East 63rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 140 East 63rd Street has a pool.
Does 140 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 140 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 East 63rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 140 East 63rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity