*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request* Luxury 1 bedroom available for rent at the iconic Barbizon/63, a Romanesque-style prewar full service condominium located at 140 East 63rd Street. This spacious and quiet home offers luxurious living with top-of-the-line finishes, gorgeous Bolivian Rosewood flooring, and French encasement double-pane windows with west exposure. The separate galley kitchen has a Miele dishwasher, marble countertops, customized Valcucine cabinetry, large Sub-Zero refrigerator with 2 separate freezers, vented stove, garbage disposal, and stone floor. The added bonus is the Miele washer and dryer within the unit. The bathroom features include Zuma fixtures, marble sink, soaking tub, and radiant heat floor. Sorry, Owner not allowing pets for this unit. Long-term Corporate Leases are welcome.Barbizon/63 was built in 1927 and is on the National Registry of Historic Places. Converted as a white glove 5-star luxurious condominium in 2005, offers the following amenities: 24-hour Concierge and Doorman, Residential lounge with piano, dining room with a caterer's kitchen, screening room that sits 20, library, and live-in Resident Manager. The newly renovated Equinox Fitness Center and Spa includes the original Barbizon pool (separate fee for use of gym). Surrounded by many bistros, cafes, coffee shops (including a Starbuck's), drugstores, grocery stores, Bloomingdale's, and the Q, F, 6, and N/R Subway trains, 140 East 63rd Street apt 7F is an ideal location, location, location!