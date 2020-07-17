All apartments in New York
Find more places like 140 Claremont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
140 Claremont Ave
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

140 Claremont Ave

140 Claremont Avenue · (646) 491-3990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

140 Claremont Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
lobby
dogs allowed
Very bright, recently renovated, furnished one bedroom apartment in well-maintained elevator building.

Luxurious Sealy pillow-top mattress, light-blocking shades, renovated designer kitchen with stone counters, hardwood floors throughout, bathroom with bath tub and shower, heating and hot water included in the rent. Laundry and bike room in the building.

Apartment is move-in ready and comes fully furnished and equipped with Cuisinart kitchen utensils, Crate & Barrel crockery and glassware. 1 train is three minutes walk away, M60 to LGA one block away. Live-in Super, Bike Room, Secure Lobby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Claremont Ave have any available units?
140 Claremont Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Claremont Ave have?
Some of 140 Claremont Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Claremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
140 Claremont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Claremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Claremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 140 Claremont Ave offer parking?
No, 140 Claremont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 140 Claremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Claremont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Claremont Ave have a pool?
No, 140 Claremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 140 Claremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 140 Claremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Claremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Claremont Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 140 Claremont Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity