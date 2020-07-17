140 Claremont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator bike storage lobby dogs allowed

Very bright, recently renovated, furnished one bedroom apartment in well-maintained elevator building.



Luxurious Sealy pillow-top mattress, light-blocking shades, renovated designer kitchen with stone counters, hardwood floors throughout, bathroom with bath tub and shower, heating and hot water included in the rent. Laundry and bike room in the building.



Apartment is move-in ready and comes fully furnished and equipped with Cuisinart kitchen utensils, Crate & Barrel crockery and glassware. 1 train is three minutes walk away, M60 to LGA one block away. Live-in Super, Bike Room, Secure Lobby.