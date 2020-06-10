1392 Madison Avenue

Amenities

NEW TO THE MARKET! Amazing two bedroom is located in the heart of Carnegie Hill. The apartment features dark wood floors, large windows, spacious living room, and large closets. A open kitchen include granite counter tops, large cabinets, and stainless steel appliances-electric stove. Inside each bedroom fit between full and queen size bed sets. And a spacious bathroom-tub and shower. Some of the apartments amenities include on site super, voice intercom and walk up stairs. Easy access to 6/B/C/Q trains, M1/2/3/96/101/102/103 buses, and FDR and West Side Highway. Just minutes away from Mount Sinai and Metropolitan Hospital, Central Park, the Museum Mile, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, amazing restaurants, near by supermarkets, laundry mats, and many local businesses. No pets are allowed. Shares are welcome and a guarantor is a must. 3rd party guarantors are accepted. Interested in scheduling a virtual tour; please via email or call by phone.