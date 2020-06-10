All apartments in New York
1392 Madison Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

1392 Madison Avenue

1392 Madison Avenue · (347) 610-5009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1392 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEW TO THE MARKET! Amazing two bedroom is located in the heart of Carnegie Hill. The apartment features dark wood floors, large windows, spacious living room, and large closets. A open kitchen include granite counter tops, large cabinets, and stainless steel appliances-electric stove. Inside each bedroom fit between full and queen size bed sets. And a spacious bathroom-tub and shower. Some of the apartments amenities include on site super, voice intercom and walk up stairs. Easy access to 6/B/C/Q trains, M1/2/3/96/101/102/103 buses, and FDR and West Side Highway. Just minutes away from Mount Sinai and Metropolitan Hospital, Central Park, the Museum Mile, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, amazing restaurants, near by supermarkets, laundry mats, and many local businesses. No pets are allowed. Shares are welcome and a guarantor is a must. 3rd party guarantors are accepted. Interested in scheduling a virtual tour; please via email or call by phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1392 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1392 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1392 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 1392 Madison Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1392 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1392 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1392 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1392 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1392 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1392 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1392 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1392 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1392 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1392 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1392 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1392 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1392 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
