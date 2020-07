Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly elevator range

NO FEE (Brokers CYOF). This is the most SPACIOUS, liveable 1 bed in this price range on the market plus the most convenient location steps from the Q subway! EXTRA LARGE 1 BED with L-Shaped living room w/a nook that is a great space for an office or dining area! High ceilings, queen bed plus other furniture fits in the bedroom hardwood floors nice light and storage! Can be easily converted into a Flex-2(bookshelf furniture only) Shares Welcome. Very easy application process.

STEPS FROM THE Q SUBWAY!!! PETS ARE WELCOME!! Non elevator building.- only 2 flights up. Please review the floor plan, photos and virtual tour prior to scheduling an appointment - apt is occupied until 7/15 - offers/concessions considered for qualified applicants.