Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

2 BR 1 Bath In Prime Lower East Side!Ask me about any apartment in this buildingWelcome home to 139 Essex St, boutique rental building close to everything the Lower East Side has to offer.Apartment features:-2 Bedrooms that fit Queen Beds-Central air-conditioning in each room-Hardwood floors-Fashionable neutral-gray colors-Granite countertops-Stainless Steel Appliances-marble bath-rainfall shower-head-One block from Essex train station-Right near Trader Joe's and Target-Across the street from Beauty & Essex-Close to every great bar in the areaCall/Text/Email Eli today! Safdie1454