139 E 33rd St 6d

Amenities
NO FEE HUGE GUT RENO TRUE 2 BDR 1.5 BATH, DOORMAN - Property Id: 319841
NO FEE, GUT RENOVATED TRUE 2 BDR 1.5 BATH IN A DOORMAN BUILDING LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL
King size bedrooms, Huge living room with a large balcony
Updated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops
Large bathroom
Abundant closets
Hardwood floors
Video is available upon request
Pets are allowed
Building features: elevator, laundry room, package room, live in super, 24/7 doorman, parking, Gym
Please contact me to set up a viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/139-e-33rd-st-new-york-ny-unit-6d/319841
Property Id 319841
(RLNE5937974)