139 E 33rd St 6d

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking

NO FEE HUGE GUT RENO TRUE 2 BDR 1.5 BATH, DOORMAN - Property Id: 319841



NO FEE, GUT RENOVATED TRUE 2 BDR 1.5 BATH IN A DOORMAN BUILDING LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL

King size bedrooms, Huge living room with a large balcony

Updated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops

Large bathroom

Abundant closets

Hardwood floors

Video is available upon request

Pets are allowed

Building features: elevator, laundry room, package room, live in super, 24/7 doorman, parking, Gym



Please contact me to set up a viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/139-e-33rd-st-new-york-ny-unit-6d/319841

Property Id 319841



(RLNE5937974)