Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

139 E 33rd St 6d

139 East 33rd Street · (917) 530-8943
Location

139 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 6d · Avail. now

$4,440

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
NO FEE HUGE GUT RENO TRUE 2 BDR 1.5 BATH, DOORMAN - Property Id: 319841

NO FEE, GUT RENOVATED TRUE 2 BDR 1.5 BATH IN A DOORMAN BUILDING LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MURRAY HILL
King size bedrooms, Huge living room with a large balcony
Updated windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops
Large bathroom
Abundant closets
Hardwood floors
Video is available upon request
Pets are allowed
Building features: elevator, laundry room, package room, live in super, 24/7 doorman, parking, Gym

Property Id 319841

(RLNE5937974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 E 33rd St 6d have any available units?
139 E 33rd St 6d has a unit available for $4,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 E 33rd St 6d have?
Some of 139 E 33rd St 6d's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 E 33rd St 6d currently offering any rent specials?
139 E 33rd St 6d is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 E 33rd St 6d pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 E 33rd St 6d is pet friendly.
Does 139 E 33rd St 6d offer parking?
Yes, 139 E 33rd St 6d offers parking.
Does 139 E 33rd St 6d have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 E 33rd St 6d does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 E 33rd St 6d have a pool?
No, 139 E 33rd St 6d does not have a pool.
Does 139 E 33rd St 6d have accessible units?
No, 139 E 33rd St 6d does not have accessible units.
Does 139 E 33rd St 6d have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 E 33rd St 6d has units with dishwashers.
