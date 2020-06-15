138 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Stunning House on the Upper West Side. Call it fate or serendipity that time and pride of ownership has created one of the most unique and beautiful homes on the Upper West Side. Built in 1885 by the eminent New York architect C.P.H. Gilbert of Fifth Avenue mansion fame, the exterior of this Queen Anne townhouse stands proud on its scenic block seemingly untouched since the 19th Century. But one foot inside and the world is suddenly transformed into an elegantly balanced space of light and perfect proportions created by the famous architects Hariri and Hariri. This five story, four bedroom plus artist's studio, three and one-half bath home is filled with abundant light from skylights and dramatic, double-height floor-to-ceiling windows. An expansive chef's kitchen complete with designer cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and a modern dumbwaiter is situated on the garden level where both cooks and diners can enjoy leafy views. The dining room is dramatic with double-height ceilings, and the living room is graced with a working fireplace as well as a glass wall which seamlessly frames views of the garden. The third and fourth floors comprise spacious and well proportioned bedrooms and super luxurious limestone baths. The master bedroom enjoys a working fireplace and skylight. The fifth floor is presently an artist studio complete with skylight, terrace and a view of Central Park. This collaboration of two important architectural forces makes for an extraordinary synthesis of exterior and interior counterpoint bridging the old and new into perfect spatial relations creating a warm, modern, and happy home.