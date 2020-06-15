All apartments in New York
138 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

138 Manhattan Avenue

138 Manhattan Avenue · (917) 336-1749
Location

138 Manhattan Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Stunning House on the Upper West Side. Call it fate or serendipity that time and pride of ownership has created one of the most unique and beautiful homes on the Upper West Side. Built in 1885 by the eminent New York architect C.P.H. Gilbert of Fifth Avenue mansion fame, the exterior of this Queen Anne townhouse stands proud on its scenic block seemingly untouched since the 19th Century. But one foot inside and the world is suddenly transformed into an elegantly balanced space of light and perfect proportions created by the famous architects Hariri and Hariri. This five story, four bedroom plus artist's studio, three and one-half bath home is filled with abundant light from skylights and dramatic, double-height floor-to-ceiling windows. An expansive chef's kitchen complete with designer cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances and a modern dumbwaiter is situated on the garden level where both cooks and diners can enjoy leafy views. The dining room is dramatic with double-height ceilings, and the living room is graced with a working fireplace as well as a glass wall which seamlessly frames views of the garden. The third and fourth floors comprise spacious and well proportioned bedrooms and super luxurious limestone baths. The master bedroom enjoys a working fireplace and skylight. The fifth floor is presently an artist studio complete with skylight, terrace and a view of Central Park. This collaboration of two important architectural forces makes for an extraordinary synthesis of exterior and interior counterpoint bridging the old and new into perfect spatial relations creating a warm, modern, and happy home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
138 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 138 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
138 Manhattan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 138 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 138 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
No, 138 Manhattan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 138 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 138 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 138 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 138 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
