All apartments in New York
Find more places like 138 East 50th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
138 East 50th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

138 East 50th Street

138 E 50th St · (786) 546-6102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

138 E 50th St, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 27-B · Avail. now

$5,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
lobby
yoga
Be the first one to live in this brand new and very impressive residence at The Centrale and enjoy the building's state of the art amenities.

Apartment 27 B is a large one-bedroom one-bathroom unit offering northeastern views of the Manhattan skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.
White oak flooring throughout leads from the entry foyer into an open living and dining concept, complete with a chef's kitchen offering honed Capri marble countertops, backsplash, and a waterfall island with room for seating. The kitchen has a refined aesthetic with streamlined custom white oak millwork that seamlessly integrates a full Gaggenau appliance package, including a wine refrigerator, complemented by Dornbracht fixtures. The serene marble-clad master bathroom offers Bianco Dolomiti radiant heated flooring underfoot, Marno Illusion stone tiled walls, and a custom vanity with white oak, rift-cut wood veneer millwork, and Marno Illusion countertops, completed with a built-in medicine cabinet, a Kallista Sink and Dornbracht Fixtures. A Nest Learning Thermostat and Bosch washer and dryer complete this elegant residence. The grand amenities spaces are personalized with handmade artwork, distinctive marbles, natural stones, and dramatic light fixtures that come together to create an ethereal, intimate feel. Residents arrive to The Centrale through a sheltered porte-cochere or the private residential lobby, which are both attended to 24 hours a day. The formal Great Room, Private Dining Room with Catering Kitchen, the Club Room, and an all-season Club Terrace are perfect for entertaining in any style. A state-of-the-art fitness center overlooks a 75' lap pool, while the yoga room offers a serene respite. At 71 stories, The Centrale takes its place alongside Midtown Manhattan's most iconic buildings, encompassing a collection of 124 classic yet undeniably modern residences, envisioned by Champalimaud Design. The Centrale's exterior design by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, builds upon classic Art Deco architecture with contemporary elements thoughtfully displayed throughout, including the lightly reflective glass facade articulated with facets of terracotta chevrons. The Centrale reveals its base, body and crown from street to the sky with crystalline switchbacks, creating a dynamic rhythm of angled reflections of the surrounding Midtown landscape. Centrally located, walking distance from the worlds most famous shopping, 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue, and the best dinning options in town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 East 50th Street have any available units?
138 East 50th Street has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 East 50th Street have?
Some of 138 East 50th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 East 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 East 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 138 East 50th Street offer parking?
No, 138 East 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 138 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 East 50th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 East 50th Street have a pool?
Yes, 138 East 50th Street has a pool.
Does 138 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 138 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 East 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 138 East 50th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St
New York, NY 10038
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity