138 East 50th Street

Be the first one to live in this brand new and very impressive residence at The Centrale and enjoy the building's state of the art amenities.



Apartment 27 B is a large one-bedroom one-bathroom unit offering northeastern views of the Manhattan skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.

White oak flooring throughout leads from the entry foyer into an open living and dining concept, complete with a chef's kitchen offering honed Capri marble countertops, backsplash, and a waterfall island with room for seating. The kitchen has a refined aesthetic with streamlined custom white oak millwork that seamlessly integrates a full Gaggenau appliance package, including a wine refrigerator, complemented by Dornbracht fixtures. The serene marble-clad master bathroom offers Bianco Dolomiti radiant heated flooring underfoot, Marno Illusion stone tiled walls, and a custom vanity with white oak, rift-cut wood veneer millwork, and Marno Illusion countertops, completed with a built-in medicine cabinet, a Kallista Sink and Dornbracht Fixtures. A Nest Learning Thermostat and Bosch washer and dryer complete this elegant residence. The grand amenities spaces are personalized with handmade artwork, distinctive marbles, natural stones, and dramatic light fixtures that come together to create an ethereal, intimate feel. Residents arrive to The Centrale through a sheltered porte-cochere or the private residential lobby, which are both attended to 24 hours a day. The formal Great Room, Private Dining Room with Catering Kitchen, the Club Room, and an all-season Club Terrace are perfect for entertaining in any style. A state-of-the-art fitness center overlooks a 75' lap pool, while the yoga room offers a serene respite. At 71 stories, The Centrale takes its place alongside Midtown Manhattan's most iconic buildings, encompassing a collection of 124 classic yet undeniably modern residences, envisioned by Champalimaud Design. The Centrale's exterior design by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, builds upon classic Art Deco architecture with contemporary elements thoughtfully displayed throughout, including the lightly reflective glass facade articulated with facets of terracotta chevrons. The Centrale reveals its base, body and crown from street to the sky with crystalline switchbacks, creating a dynamic rhythm of angled reflections of the surrounding Midtown landscape. Centrally located, walking distance from the worlds most famous shopping, 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue, and the best dinning options in town.