This charming, quiet studio in the heart of the Upper East Side features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a large, spacious living room and an open kitchen area. Two big closets allow for good storage space. Full bath in the bathroom. Only 2 blocks away from Gracie Square Hospital and John Jay Park/John Jay Swimming Pool. A short walk to the 6 train and many great restaurants, shops and stores are just around the corner.