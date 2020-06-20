136 East 31st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

HUGE FULL FLOOR 3 bed 1 and a half bath unit with DISHWASHER and IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER!! in the Murray Hill area. LARGE open living space with great sun exposure and hardwood flooring throughout, separate full renovated kitchen with ample counter top space and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. ALL ROOMS FIT AT LEAST A QUEEN SIZED BED and all have large closets, FULL sized WASHER/DRYER in unit! Renovated 1 and a half bathrooms, and ample closet space throughout the apartment. Surrounded by restaurants and shops and 2 blocks to the 6 train. Brand new to market and ready to be moved into, call today to set up a viewing, or for a virtual tour!