Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

136 East 31st Street

136 East 31st Street · (347) 886-8378
Location

136 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HUGE FULL FLOOR 3 bed 1 and a half bath unit with DISHWASHER and IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER!! in the Murray Hill area. LARGE open living space with great sun exposure and hardwood flooring throughout, separate full renovated kitchen with ample counter top space and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. ALL ROOMS FIT AT LEAST A QUEEN SIZED BED and all have large closets, FULL sized WASHER/DRYER in unit! Renovated 1 and a half bathrooms, and ample closet space throughout the apartment. Surrounded by restaurants and shops and 2 blocks to the 6 train. Brand new to market and ready to be moved into, call today to set up a viewing, or for a virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 East 31st Street have any available units?
136 East 31st Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 East 31st Street have?
Some of 136 East 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 East 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
136 East 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 East 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 136 East 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 136 East 31st Street offer parking?
No, 136 East 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 136 East 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 East 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 East 31st Street have a pool?
No, 136 East 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 136 East 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 136 East 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 136 East 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 East 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
