New York, NY
135 Eldridge Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

135 Eldridge Street

135 Eldridge Street · (845) 750-2827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 Eldridge Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
basketball court
MAGNIFICENTLY GUT RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM APARTMENTAPARTMENT FEATURES INCLUDE:* 2 Queen Sized Bedrooms* Newly Renovated Kitchen (Stainless Steel Appliances W/Dishwasher, Cedar Grey Cabinets, State-Of-The-Art Faucet Fixture)* Newly Renovated Bathroom (Same Gorgeous Cedar Grey Sink Finishes, New Bathroom Fixtures)* Brilliantly Preserved Exposed Brick Walls* Fantastic Skylight * Sun Drenched Apartment* No Living Room* Surrounding By Some Of The Most Edgy Bars and RestaurantsA great apartment for a great price. Located in the heart of the Lower East Side, experience some of the most edgy & hip bars, restaurants, and designer shops. Some Neighborhood conveniences include Essex Market, Lombardis Pizza, Essex Regal Cinema, Tenement Museum, Lions Gate Soccer Field & Basketball Court, and the Original Vanessas Dumplings to name a few. For transportation purposes, this apartment offers easy and convenient access to the B,D,F,J, and Z trains. QLI77994

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Eldridge Street have any available units?
135 Eldridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Eldridge Street have?
Some of 135 Eldridge Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Eldridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Eldridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Eldridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 Eldridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 135 Eldridge Street offer parking?
No, 135 Eldridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 Eldridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Eldridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Eldridge Street have a pool?
No, 135 Eldridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 Eldridge Street have accessible units?
No, 135 Eldridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Eldridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Eldridge Street has units with dishwashers.
