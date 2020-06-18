135 Eldridge Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court

MAGNIFICENTLY GUT RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM APARTMENTAPARTMENT FEATURES INCLUDE:* 2 Queen Sized Bedrooms* Newly Renovated Kitchen (Stainless Steel Appliances W/Dishwasher, Cedar Grey Cabinets, State-Of-The-Art Faucet Fixture)* Newly Renovated Bathroom (Same Gorgeous Cedar Grey Sink Finishes, New Bathroom Fixtures)* Brilliantly Preserved Exposed Brick Walls* Fantastic Skylight * Sun Drenched Apartment* No Living Room* Surrounding By Some Of The Most Edgy Bars and RestaurantsA great apartment for a great price. Located in the heart of the Lower East Side, experience some of the most edgy & hip bars, restaurants, and designer shops. Some Neighborhood conveniences include Essex Market, Lombardis Pizza, Essex Regal Cinema, Tenement Museum, Lions Gate Soccer Field & Basketball Court, and the Original Vanessas Dumplings to name a few. For transportation purposes, this apartment offers easy and convenient access to the B,D,F,J, and Z trains. QLI77994