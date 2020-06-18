135 Eldridge Street

Amenities
MAGNIFICENTLY GUT RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM APARTMENTAPARTMENT FEATURES INCLUDE:* 2 Queen Sized Bedrooms* Newly Renovated Kitchen (Stainless Steel Appliances W/Dishwasher, Cedar Grey Cabinets, State-Of-The-Art Faucet Fixture)* Newly Renovated Bathroom (Same Gorgeous Cedar Grey Sink Finishes, New Bathroom Fixtures)* Brilliantly Preserved Exposed Brick Walls* Fantastic Skylight * Sun Drenched Apartment* No Living Room* Surrounding By Some Of The Most Edgy Bars and RestaurantsA great apartment for a great price. Located in the heart of the Lower East Side, experience some of the most edgy & hip bars, restaurants, and designer shops. Some Neighborhood conveniences include Essex Market, Lombardis Pizza, Essex Regal Cinema, Tenement Museum, Lions Gate Soccer Field & Basketball Court, and the Original Vanessas Dumplings to name a few. For transportation purposes, this apartment offers easy and convenient access to the B,D,F,J, and Z trains. QLI77994