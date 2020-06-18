All apartments in New York
133 E 35th ST

133 East 35th Street · (917) 528-0083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Brand New Oversized Sunfilled 4 Bed /2 SPA 2Baths In Town House Style Bldg!! W/D in UnitPremiere Newly Renovated Boutique TownHouse!!! Live your European dream in these exquisite newly renovated apartments. Each fabulous floor through offers endless detail and designer touches Italian style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, personal washer/dryers, spa bathrooms, and magnificent details throughout. High ceilings, massive storage, oversize windows with exceptional natural light provide the perfect backdrop to realize your dream home without leaving the world's favorite city. Each apartment offers its own unique personality, many feature Chefs Windowed Kitchens , Art deco space, or bay windows. Steps from Train, Shops and Restaurants!! These pic are other units in the bldg that the landlord as the current apartment is being renovated.Landmark Townhouse on Tree lined st.**The unit is currently being renovated, Photos are of similar unit**Floor Plans are of the current space 2 flights up in a townhouse.Washer/Dryer in Unit,SS appliances with dishwasherSunfilledLots of closetsHigh ceilings$7,000 is the Gross Rent $6,250 is a Net Rent after 2 Months Free rent is applied if Tenant take 2 Month Free there is a 1 Month Brokers Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 E 35th ST have any available units?
133 E 35th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 E 35th ST have?
Some of 133 E 35th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 E 35th ST currently offering any rent specials?
133 E 35th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 E 35th ST pet-friendly?
No, 133 E 35th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 133 E 35th ST offer parking?
No, 133 E 35th ST does not offer parking.
Does 133 E 35th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 E 35th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 E 35th ST have a pool?
No, 133 E 35th ST does not have a pool.
Does 133 E 35th ST have accessible units?
No, 133 E 35th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 133 E 35th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 E 35th ST has units with dishwashers.
