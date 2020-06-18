133 E 35th ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Brand New Oversized Sunfilled 4 Bed /2 SPA 2Baths In Town House Style Bldg!! W/D in UnitPremiere Newly Renovated Boutique TownHouse!!! Live your European dream in these exquisite newly renovated apartments. Each fabulous floor through offers endless detail and designer touches Italian style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, personal washer/dryers, spa bathrooms, and magnificent details throughout. High ceilings, massive storage, oversize windows with exceptional natural light provide the perfect backdrop to realize your dream home without leaving the world's favorite city. Each apartment offers its own unique personality, many feature Chefs Windowed Kitchens , Art deco space, or bay windows. Steps from Train, Shops and Restaurants!! These pic are other units in the bldg that the landlord as the current apartment is being renovated.Landmark Townhouse on Tree lined st.**The unit is currently being renovated, Photos are of similar unit**Floor Plans are of the current space 2 flights up in a townhouse.Washer/Dryer in Unit,SS appliances with dishwasherSunfilledLots of closetsHigh ceilings$7,000 is the Gross Rent $6,250 is a Net Rent after 2 Months Free rent is applied if Tenant take 2 Month Free there is a 1 Month Brokers Fee