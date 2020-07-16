131 West 21st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

If you're looking for a unique space nestled in the heart of Chelsea, this expansive full floor space is the place for you. The apartment features historical architectural details which include exposed brick walls and 10 foot tin ceilings while light fills the space via the two skylights and oversized south facing wall of windows. Currently configured as a two bedroom, this one bed plus office/den offers versatility to meet your living needs. Enjoy cooking in the open gourmet chefs kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances along with the convenience of a full sized washer/dryer and abundant built-in storage space. This most vibrant location is up 3 flights of stairs in an intimate building that's around the corner from Trader Joes, and both Whole Foods and the Italian Food Mecca Eataly just a few blocks away. And don t forget the plethora of wonderful shops and restaurants surrounding you, just outside your door. Don't hesitate, this is a must view!!