Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:50 AM

131 West 21st Street

131 West 21st Street · (212) 381-4239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$6,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
If you're looking for a unique space nestled in the heart of Chelsea, this expansive full floor space is the place for you. The apartment features historical architectural details which include exposed brick walls and 10 foot tin ceilings while light fills the space via the two skylights and oversized south facing wall of windows. Currently configured as a two bedroom, this one bed plus office/den offers versatility to meet your living needs. Enjoy cooking in the open gourmet chefs kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances along with the convenience of a full sized washer/dryer and abundant built-in storage space. This most vibrant location is up 3 flights of stairs in an intimate building that's around the corner from Trader Joes, and both Whole Foods and the Italian Food Mecca Eataly just a few blocks away. And don t forget the plethora of wonderful shops and restaurants surrounding you, just outside your door. Don't hesitate, this is a must view!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 West 21st Street have any available units?
131 West 21st Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 131 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 131 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 131 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 131 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 131 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 131 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 131 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 131 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 West 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 West 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
