131 East 70th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Elegance, prestige, privacy, quality finishes and modern amenities describe this rarely available residence in the heart of the celebrated Upper East Side. From the moment you pass-by the beautiful landscaped front garden until you enter the apartment by the keyed elevator, you will appreciate the quality this well maintained and intimate townhouse offers. This tastefully renovated graciously proportioned home is about 2000 sq. ft., features central air with smart thermostat in every room, soaring ceilings with recessed lighting, large windows and three decorative fireplaces. The large and open living room with a powder room and a separate dining area/sun room are located on the east side of the floor, while two gracious bedrooms are privately set in their own separate wings of the apartment. The master bedroom has a two walk-in closets with build ins and an oversized en-suite bath built of glass and white marble - features two rain showers and custom-made vanity with dual-sink. The second bedroom features a deep soaking tub with glass shower and a custom vanity with a single sink. The second bedroom has one walk-in closet and a large storage space. Each bedroom comes with its own set of LG Washer/Dryer. The top of the line chef's quality kitchen is equipped with a 6 burner Viking range, Miele Convection Oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and wine fridge. There is an abundance of wood cabinetry and a large pantry. Conveniently located right off the kitchen is a space for a breakfast table. The building is located on one of the prettiest streets of the Upper East Side and nestled among quaint cafes, great restaurants, exclusive boutiques, well-known retailers, galleries and world-renowned cultural institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Pets are allowed with landlord approval. Available as of July.