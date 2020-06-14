All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

131 East 70th Street

131 E 70th St · (347) 417-4822
Location

131 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Elegance, prestige, privacy, quality finishes and modern amenities describe this rarely available residence in the heart of the celebrated Upper East Side. From the moment you pass-by the beautiful landscaped front garden until you enter the apartment by the keyed elevator, you will appreciate the quality this well maintained and intimate townhouse offers. This tastefully renovated graciously proportioned home is about 2000 sq. ft., features central air with smart thermostat in every room, soaring ceilings with recessed lighting, large windows and three decorative fireplaces. The large and open living room with a powder room and a separate dining area/sun room are located on the east side of the floor, while two gracious bedrooms are privately set in their own separate wings of the apartment. The master bedroom has a two walk-in closets with build ins and an oversized en-suite bath built of glass and white marble - features two rain showers and custom-made vanity with dual-sink. The second bedroom features a deep soaking tub with glass shower and a custom vanity with a single sink. The second bedroom has one walk-in closet and a large storage space. Each bedroom comes with its own set of LG Washer/Dryer. The top of the line chef's quality kitchen is equipped with a 6 burner Viking range, Miele Convection Oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and wine fridge. There is an abundance of wood cabinetry and a large pantry. Conveniently located right off the kitchen is a space for a breakfast table. The building is located on one of the prettiest streets of the Upper East Side and nestled among quaint cafes, great restaurants, exclusive boutiques, well-known retailers, galleries and world-renowned cultural institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Pets are allowed with landlord approval. Available as of July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 East 70th Street have any available units?
131 East 70th Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 East 70th Street have?
Some of 131 East 70th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 East 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 East 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 East 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 East 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 131 East 70th Street offer parking?
No, 131 East 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 131 East 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 East 70th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 East 70th Street have a pool?
No, 131 East 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 131 East 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 131 East 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 East 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 East 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
