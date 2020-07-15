130 West 67th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

NO FEE! Perched high on a quiet floor, this sunny, north facing, one bedroom, one bath apartment features an open kitchen (including dishwasher), roomy bathroom, hardwood floors, spacious closets and huge double-paned windows. It can be delivered fully-furnished with the option for some items removed upon request. Available for a one year lease with the option to renew. Hot and cold water plus gas for stove included. The building purchases electricity in bulk which provides a generous discount on the electric bill. Application fees apply. Brokers collect your own fee. Sorry, coop rules state; no dogs allowed in rentals.



The Toulaine is a full-service cooperative building located in the heart of Lincoln Center. The building has a wonderful planted entrance way with new awning, lovely lighting, planters and modern sliding doors. The lobby and hallways have been remodeled as well as the roof deck. The building recently upgraded the elevators and as a bonus has all new gas lines! In addition, there is a lobby level Zen garden, updated laundry room with all new machines, live in super, and bicycle storage. It is pet friendly (cats only), allows guarantors and is close to all the Westside has to offer. Convenient to all modes of public transportation, Central Park, Lincoln Center, and exciting restaurants.