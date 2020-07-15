All apartments in New York
Find more places like 130 West 67th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
130 West 67th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:27 PM

130 West 67th Street

130 West 67th Street · (212) 588-5640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

130 West 67th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 15H · Avail. now

$3,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
NO FEE! Perched high on a quiet floor, this sunny, north facing, one bedroom, one bath apartment features an open kitchen (including dishwasher), roomy bathroom, hardwood floors, spacious closets and huge double-paned windows. It can be delivered fully-furnished with the option for some items removed upon request. Available for a one year lease with the option to renew. Hot and cold water plus gas for stove included. The building purchases electricity in bulk which provides a generous discount on the electric bill. Application fees apply. Brokers collect your own fee. Sorry, coop rules state; no dogs allowed in rentals.

The Toulaine is a full-service cooperative building located in the heart of Lincoln Center. The building has a wonderful planted entrance way with new awning, lovely lighting, planters and modern sliding doors. The lobby and hallways have been remodeled as well as the roof deck. The building recently upgraded the elevators and as a bonus has all new gas lines! In addition, there is a lobby level Zen garden, updated laundry room with all new machines, live in super, and bicycle storage. It is pet friendly (cats only), allows guarantors and is close to all the Westside has to offer. Convenient to all modes of public transportation, Central Park, Lincoln Center, and exciting restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 West 67th Street have any available units?
130 West 67th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 West 67th Street have?
Some of 130 West 67th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 West 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 West 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 West 67th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 West 67th Street is pet friendly.
Does 130 West 67th Street offer parking?
No, 130 West 67th Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 West 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 West 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 West 67th Street have a pool?
No, 130 West 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 West 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 130 West 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 West 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 West 67th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 130 West 67th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairmont
300 East 75th Street
New York, NY 10021
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity