New York, NY
130 East 93rd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

130 East 93rd

130 East 93rd Street · (917) 971-0045
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 East 93rd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
This bright one bedroom apartment(facing south) is located in a beautifully maintained elevator building. It is a renovated unit with beautiful hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliances & granite kitchen, and updated bathroom. The apartment also features high ceilings (11"), over sized windows, lots of sunlight and recessed lighting. There are also 3 well sized closets in the apartment, with overhead storage .The location is convenient to Museum Mile, steps to Central Park, and provides easy access to both train and bus transportation. Located in the heart of Carnegie Hill, the area offers some of the best shopping, most savory restaurants, and entertainment. ASHE54572

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 East 93rd have any available units?
130 East 93rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 East 93rd have?
Some of 130 East 93rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 East 93rd currently offering any rent specials?
130 East 93rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 East 93rd pet-friendly?
No, 130 East 93rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 130 East 93rd offer parking?
No, 130 East 93rd does not offer parking.
Does 130 East 93rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 East 93rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 East 93rd have a pool?
No, 130 East 93rd does not have a pool.
Does 130 East 93rd have accessible units?
No, 130 East 93rd does not have accessible units.
Does 130 East 93rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 East 93rd has units with dishwashers.
