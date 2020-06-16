130 East 93rd

Amenities

This bright one bedroom apartment(facing south) is located in a beautifully maintained elevator building. It is a renovated unit with beautiful hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliances & granite kitchen, and updated bathroom. The apartment also features high ceilings (11"), over sized windows, lots of sunlight and recessed lighting. There are also 3 well sized closets in the apartment, with overhead storage .The location is convenient to Museum Mile, steps to Central Park, and provides easy access to both train and bus transportation. Located in the heart of Carnegie Hill, the area offers some of the best shopping, most savory restaurants, and entertainment. ASHE54572