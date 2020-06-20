All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

13 West 127th Street

13 West 127th Street · (212) 369-1518
Location

13 West 127th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new 2-bed, 1 bath apartment in a meticulously restored 19.5'-wide brownstone. This bright, full-floor apartment has been recently gut renovated and has windows on both the north and south sides.

The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a microwave, gas range, vent hood, and dishwasher. The large breakfast bar is outfitted with an elegant quartz countertop.

The bathroom is accented with carrara marble floors and features a soaking tub and floating storage vanity and medicine cabinet.

A spacious queen-size bedroom has great storage space with two separate closets. The second bedroom works well as an office or nursery.

The apartment also features an oversized stacked in-unit washer and dryer.

Access to the apartment is through a semi-private ground-floor entrance via a ramp (perfect for strollers or bikes).
Located on a tree-lined block in historic and scenic Harlem, within walking distance from the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 train lines. Pop over to 125th St & Lenox Ave and you will find a collection of shops, restaurants and a large Whole Foods. On 124th and Fifth Avenue, one of Harlem's crown jewels - Marcus Garvey Park - awaits you for sunbathing in a spacious outdoor setting or going for a morning walk.

Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Showing by appointment only,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 West 127th Street have any available units?
13 West 127th Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 West 127th Street have?
Some of 13 West 127th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 West 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13 West 127th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 West 127th Street pet-friendly?
No, 13 West 127th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 13 West 127th Street offer parking?
No, 13 West 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13 West 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 West 127th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 West 127th Street have a pool?
No, 13 West 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13 West 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 13 West 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13 West 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 West 127th Street has units with dishwashers.
