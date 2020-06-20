13 West 127th Street

Amenities

Brand new 2-bed, 1 bath apartment in a meticulously restored 19.5'-wide brownstone. This bright, full-floor apartment has been recently gut renovated and has windows on both the north and south sides.



The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances including a microwave, gas range, vent hood, and dishwasher. The large breakfast bar is outfitted with an elegant quartz countertop.



The bathroom is accented with carrara marble floors and features a soaking tub and floating storage vanity and medicine cabinet.



A spacious queen-size bedroom has great storage space with two separate closets. The second bedroom works well as an office or nursery.



The apartment also features an oversized stacked in-unit washer and dryer.



Access to the apartment is through a semi-private ground-floor entrance via a ramp (perfect for strollers or bikes).

Located on a tree-lined block in historic and scenic Harlem, within walking distance from the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 train lines. Pop over to 125th St & Lenox Ave and you will find a collection of shops, restaurants and a large Whole Foods. On 124th and Fifth Avenue, one of Harlem's crown jewels - Marcus Garvey Park - awaits you for sunbathing in a spacious outdoor setting or going for a morning walk.



Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Showing by appointment only,