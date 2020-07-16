129 West 128th Street

Amenities

Property Video: https://youtu.be/Hmsi4YRwPtA Sun-flooded south facing studio on the top floor (2 flights) of a quaint walk up building in lively central Harlem overlooking tree-lined West 128th Street. This efficient home offers two large windows, hardwood floors throughout, a renovated kitchen with stone countertop, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, 9'6" ceiling height, two deep closets and a linen closet, and will be delivered painted and cleaned. Conveniently located near the 2, 3, A, B, C and D trains and two Citibike stations. Enjoy quick access to neighborhood favorites such as Red Rooster, Corner Social, Harlem Shake, Babbalucci, Cantina, the Apollo Theater, the Studio Museum and abundant shopping along 125th Street featuring stores like Marshalls, Tj Maxx, Bed Bath and Beyond, H&M, DSW, Whole Foods, and more. Cats allowed, no dogs. Home Dimensions: LR 11' x 13', Kitchen 7'8 x 5', Bathroom 5' x 7'.