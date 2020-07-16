All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

129 West 128th Street

129 West 128th Street · (212) 381-3385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 West 128th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
media room
Property Video: https://youtu.be/Hmsi4YRwPtA Sun-flooded south facing studio on the top floor (2 flights) of a quaint walk up building in lively central Harlem overlooking tree-lined West 128th Street. This efficient home offers two large windows, hardwood floors throughout, a renovated kitchen with stone countertop, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, 9'6" ceiling height, two deep closets and a linen closet, and will be delivered painted and cleaned. Conveniently located near the 2, 3, A, B, C and D trains and two Citibike stations. Enjoy quick access to neighborhood favorites such as Red Rooster, Corner Social, Harlem Shake, Babbalucci, Cantina, the Apollo Theater, the Studio Museum and abundant shopping along 125th Street featuring stores like Marshalls, Tj Maxx, Bed Bath and Beyond, H&M, DSW, Whole Foods, and more. Cats allowed, no dogs. Home Dimensions: LR 11' x 13', Kitchen 7'8 x 5', Bathroom 5' x 7'.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 West 128th Street have any available units?
129 West 128th Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 West 128th Street have?
Some of 129 West 128th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 West 128th Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 West 128th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 West 128th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 West 128th Street is pet friendly.
Does 129 West 128th Street offer parking?
No, 129 West 128th Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 West 128th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 West 128th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 West 128th Street have a pool?
No, 129 West 128th Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 West 128th Street have accessible units?
No, 129 West 128th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 West 128th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 West 128th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
