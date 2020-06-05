129 Barrow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enormous 3br/2bath duplex ( convertible to 4br ) in one of the most desirable locations!This West Village home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and great natural light.The main level of the duplex leads into a large living room, kitchen and a king size bedroom plus bathroom.On the upper level of the home, lies a luxurious master suite with very large closet, newly renovated bathroom, a second full bedroom and an office space (open to the level below) along with excellent storage, washer/dryer in unit.