Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:15 PM

129 Barrow Street

129 Barrow Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

129 Barrow Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$7,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enormous 3br/2bath duplex ( convertible to 4br ) in one of the most desirable locations!This West Village home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and great natural light.The main level of the duplex leads into a large living room, kitchen and a king size bedroom plus bathroom.On the upper level of the home, lies a luxurious master suite with very large closet, newly renovated bathroom, a second full bedroom and an office space (open to the level below) along with excellent storage, washer/dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Barrow Street have any available units?
129 Barrow Street has a unit available for $7,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Barrow Street have?
Some of 129 Barrow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Barrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 Barrow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Barrow Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 Barrow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 129 Barrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 129 Barrow Street does offer parking.
Does 129 Barrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Barrow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Barrow Street have a pool?
No, 129 Barrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 Barrow Street have accessible units?
No, 129 Barrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Barrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Barrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
