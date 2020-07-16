All apartments in New York
1274 Amsterdam Avenue
1274 Amsterdam Avenue

1274 Amsterdam Avenue · (917) 400-7335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1274 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
OPEN KITCHENDISHWASHER* NO FEE + 1 FREE MONTH!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services* Please note net effective rent advertised, actual rent is $3,000 + 1 free month on a 12 month leaseWelcome home to your SUNNY apartment. With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, this spacious 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Morningside Heights is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen is updated with QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER, and soft close cabinetry. Updated WINDOWED bathrooms with storage in medicine cabinets.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the 1 A B C D Subways and M11, M4, M104 Buses. Superb location within walking distance of Columbia University, Teachers College, Manhattan School of Music, Barnard College, banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.Photos are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
1274 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1274 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 1274 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1274 Amsterdam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1274 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1274 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 1274 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1274 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1274 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1274 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1274 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1274 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
