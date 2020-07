Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony

This massive 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath is located in the heart of Lower East side, only one flight up in a very well kept building. This large unit features 3 queen sized bedrooms with closets, large windows, great light, high ceilings, open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and dishwasher, a nice size pantry, hardwood floors throughout the unit, a massive outdoor patio, a very functional layout... Video included. Let us know if you have any questions.