126 MacDougal Street

Amenities
Newly Renovated beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment at the heart of the West Village, on MacDougal St. in Greenwich Village.
Bedrooms accommodate queen size bed with more room for a dresser & desk.
~Built-In Closet in Each Bedroom.
~Granite Bathroom.
~Hardwood Floors.
~It is a 3 flight walk-up.
~The roof-top is a great place to relax, get some fresh air, and a great tanning spot.
~One block from Washington Square Park.
~Half a block away from a drop-off Dry Cleaners.
~On the Famous "MacDougal St", right across the street from "Players Theatre"; "Cafe Wa"; "Olive Tree Cafe"; & "Comedy Cellar".
~Next-Door to the re-opened famous "Pommes Frites" belgian fries eatery!