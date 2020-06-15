126 MacDougal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Newly Renovated beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment at the heart of the West Village, on MacDougal St. in Greenwich Village.



Bedrooms accommodate queen size bed with more room for a dresser & desk.

~Built-In Closet in Each Bedroom.

~Granite Bathroom.

~Hardwood Floors.

~It is a 3 flight walk-up.

~The roof-top is a great place to relax, get some fresh air, and a great tanning spot.

~One block from Washington Square Park.

~Half a block away from a drop-off Dry Cleaners.

~On the Famous "MacDougal St", right across the street from "Players Theatre"; "Cafe Wa"; "Olive Tree Cafe"; & "Comedy Cellar".

~Next-Door to the re-opened famous "Pommes Frites" belgian fries eatery!