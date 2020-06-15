All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

126 MacDougal Street

126 Macdougal Street · (646) 286-4494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 Macdougal Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$3,690

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Newly Renovated beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment at the heart of the West Village, on MacDougal St. in Greenwich Village.

Bedrooms accommodate queen size bed with more room for a dresser & desk.
~Built-In Closet in Each Bedroom.
~Granite Bathroom.
~Hardwood Floors.
~It is a 3 flight walk-up.
~The roof-top is a great place to relax, get some fresh air, and a great tanning spot.
~One block from Washington Square Park.
~Half a block away from a drop-off Dry Cleaners.
~On the Famous "MacDougal St", right across the street from "Players Theatre"; "Cafe Wa"; "Olive Tree Cafe"; & "Comedy Cellar".
~Next-Door to the re-opened famous "Pommes Frites" belgian fries eatery!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 MacDougal Street have any available units?
126 MacDougal Street has a unit available for $3,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 MacDougal Street have?
Some of 126 MacDougal Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 MacDougal Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 MacDougal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 MacDougal Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 MacDougal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 126 MacDougal Street offer parking?
No, 126 MacDougal Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 MacDougal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 MacDougal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 MacDougal Street have a pool?
No, 126 MacDougal Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 MacDougal Street have accessible units?
No, 126 MacDougal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 MacDougal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 MacDougal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
