Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:47 PM

126 East 27th Street

126 East 27th Street · (646) 879-0650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing 1BR (Flex 2 bedroom) apartment with loft & beautiful fireplace in NoMad! Features separate gourmet kitchen equipped with custom white cabinetry, Caesarstone counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Queen sized bedroom. Spacious living room and closets. High hat LED lighting, hardwood floors, and high ceilings throughout. $3,495.00 is the net effective rent based on $3,813.00 with one month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before July 1st. Inquire about a 24 month Lease; (Unit Occupied Until June 30th)1 Bedroom (Flex 2 Bed),Caesarstone Countertops,CitiBike Located Near Building,Custom Cabinets,Custom LED High Hat Lighting,Loft Space,Oak Wood Floors,Queen-Sized Bedroom,Separate Gourmet Kitchen,Spacious Closets,Spacious Living Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 126 East 27th Street have any available units?
126 East 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 East 27th Street have?
Some of 126 East 27th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 East 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 East 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 East 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 126 East 27th Street offer parking?
No, 126 East 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 126 East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 126 East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 East 27th Street has units with dishwashers.

