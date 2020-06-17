All apartments in New York
Find more places like 123 East 82nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
123 East 82nd Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

123 East 82nd Street

123 East 82nd Street · (917) 397-2642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

123 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE - Adorable great size sunny studio with southern exposure steps away from 86 Street subway! The unit features high ceilings, beautiful hard wood floors, separate eat-in kitchen with full appliances, fully upgraded bathroom, great closet space! Live in super.Great building in an amazing prime location just a few short blocks from the express subway and central park. Specious south facing studio with high ceiling and large windows, hardwood floors, Wood cabinets, galley windowed kitchen, Subway tiled bathroom, lots of closet space, video intercom.To Schedule a view call Edoardo 917.397.2642 or email him at edoardo@calibernyc.com caliber1617061

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 East 82nd Street have any available units?
123 East 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 123 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 123 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 123 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 123 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 123 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 East 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 East 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 123 East 82nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity