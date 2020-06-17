123 East 82nd Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

NO FEE - Adorable great size sunny studio with southern exposure steps away from 86 Street subway! The unit features high ceilings, beautiful hard wood floors, separate eat-in kitchen with full appliances, fully upgraded bathroom, great closet space! Live in super.Great building in an amazing prime location just a few short blocks from the express subway and central park. Specious south facing studio with high ceiling and large windows, hardwood floors, Wood cabinets, galley windowed kitchen, Subway tiled bathroom, lots of closet space, video intercom.To Schedule a view call Edoardo 917.397.2642 or email him at edoardo@calibernyc.com caliber1617061