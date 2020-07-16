All apartments in New York
123 E 80TH ST.
123 E 80TH ST.

123 E 80th St · (646) 484-5111
123 E 80th St, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

hardwood floors
hardwood floors
NO FEE: This beautiful studio can be all yours! It features Hardwood Floors Throughout, High Ceilings, 3 Big Closets, Large Living Space with lots of Natural Light, Separate Windowed Kitchen with wood cabinets and room for a small table and a Ceramic Tiled Bathroom with a sinking tub.This apartment is in a very well kept building right off Park Avenue. It's walking distance to Central Park and it's surrounded by Great Restaurant, Bars, Stores and much more that the Upper East Side has to offer.Don't miss out! Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private viewing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 123 E 80TH ST. have any available units?
123 E 80TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 123 E 80TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
123 E 80TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 E 80TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 123 E 80TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 123 E 80TH ST. offer parking?
No, 123 E 80TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 123 E 80TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 E 80TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 E 80TH ST. have a pool?
No, 123 E 80TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 123 E 80TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 123 E 80TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 123 E 80TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 E 80TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 E 80TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 E 80TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
