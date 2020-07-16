123 E 80TH ST.

Amenities

NO FEE: This beautiful studio can be all yours! It features Hardwood Floors Throughout, High Ceilings, 3 Big Closets, Large Living Space with lots of Natural Light, Separate Windowed Kitchen with wood cabinets and room for a small table and a Ceramic Tiled Bathroom with a sinking tub.This apartment is in a very well kept building right off Park Avenue. It's walking distance to Central Park and it's surrounded by Great Restaurant, Bars, Stores and much more that the Upper East Side has to offer.Don't miss out! Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private viewing.