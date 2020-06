Amenities

True 2 bedroom located in prime Lenox Hill.Both bedrooms have room to accommodate a full/queen size bed and furniture.Combined kitchen and living with space that fits a small couch and table. Updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and a built-in microwave. Located on the 4th floor in a pet friendly building.Laundry, supermarkets and entertainment are nearby. F/Q/4/5/6 trains are only minutes to 3rd Avenue for a convenient commute.Situated in a clean and well maintained building.Heat and water are included in the rent.