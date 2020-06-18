All apartments in New York
122 ORCHARD ST.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:24 AM

122 ORCHARD ST.

122 Orchard Street · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Apartment Features:-Bedroom Fits a King Sized Bed, a Night Stand and a Dresser Comfortably-Living Room Fits A Full Three Seater Couch, a Desk/Table, a Tv stand and a Bookshelf-Fully Equipped Open Kitchen-Hardwood Flooring-White Tiled Bathroom-3 Closets-Heat and Hot Water IncludedContact Info:Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 (Call/Text Between 9am-10pm)Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7682

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 ORCHARD ST. have any available units?
122 ORCHARD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 ORCHARD ST. have?
Some of 122 ORCHARD ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 ORCHARD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
122 ORCHARD ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 ORCHARD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 122 ORCHARD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 122 ORCHARD ST. offer parking?
No, 122 ORCHARD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 122 ORCHARD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 ORCHARD ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 ORCHARD ST. have a pool?
No, 122 ORCHARD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 122 ORCHARD ST. have accessible units?
No, 122 ORCHARD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 122 ORCHARD ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 ORCHARD ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
