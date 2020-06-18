122 ORCHARD ST.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Apartment Features:-Bedroom Fits a King Sized Bed, a Night Stand and a Dresser Comfortably-Living Room Fits A Full Three Seater Couch, a Desk/Table, a Tv stand and a Bookshelf-Fully Equipped Open Kitchen-Hardwood Flooring-White Tiled Bathroom-3 Closets-Heat and Hot Water IncludedContact Info:Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 (Call/Text Between 9am-10pm)Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7682