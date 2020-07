Amenities

Bright 1 Bedroom in Lenox Hill No Fee

This sun drenched corner unit features a state-of-the-art pass-through marble countertop kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, a king-sized bedroom, and a renovated marble bathroom. FANTASTIC closet space and IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER!!

Located in the true heart of the Upper East Side on 3rd Ave right next to the 72nd St station. This is a 24-hour doorman building with a gym and laundry room with parking available!

