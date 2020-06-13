All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

121 WORTH ST.

121 Worth Street · (646) 404-2329
Location

121 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
The high-rise buildings add a unique feel to the area with their cutting-edge architecture, modern amenities and historical charm. Step outside and experience the Manhattan lifestyle you've always dreamed of. Located in the financial capital of the world it is easy to find just about anything right outside your door. Conveniently surrounded by chic shopping, high-class restaurants, and gourmet supermarkets. Just imagine, this classic residential building in the center of downtown, could be where you call home. Text or Email to schedule your exclusive showing. lsr257443

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 WORTH ST. have any available units?
121 WORTH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 WORTH ST. have?
Some of 121 WORTH ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 WORTH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
121 WORTH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 WORTH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 121 WORTH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 121 WORTH ST. offer parking?
Yes, 121 WORTH ST. does offer parking.
Does 121 WORTH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 WORTH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 WORTH ST. have a pool?
No, 121 WORTH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 121 WORTH ST. have accessible units?
Yes, 121 WORTH ST. has accessible units.
Does 121 WORTH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 WORTH ST. has units with dishwashers.
