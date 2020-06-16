121 West 118th Street

Amenities

Showing By Appointment! Spectacular Apt #2 at 121 W. 118th Street in Central Harlem is a Must See!! City outside and tranquility inside. This 2 bedroom home is right around the corner, near everywhere you want to be. Modern conveniences and entertainment at your reach. This Gorgeous extra-large two bedroom is the perfect place to call home. The living room and dining area are generously proportioned with light streaming throughout - beautiful hardwood floors, open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit. The 10' soaring ceilings gives this home a loft like feel. The skylight in the bathroom is simply Zen. Closet space galore! The 2nd bedroom comfortable fits a queen size bed. Centrally located and minutes from the thriving retail corridor on 125th Street where you will find Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, DSW, Marshalls and a host of other retailers and services. Harlem's restaurant row is right at your front door with an eclectic mix of dining experiences on Lenox Avenue and Frederick Douglass Blvd. Marcus Garvey Park that is known for nurturing the community with theater, concerts etc, Morningside Park and Central Park are minutes from your door step. Harlem is culturally rich with art galleries and many other cultural institutions. Transportation options are abundant and include the 2/3 subway at 116th Street. C/B are also easily accessible on Frederick Douglass Blvd at 116th Street with the M10, M2, M3, M7 and M102 buses also minutes from your front door. Metro North Railroad at 125th & Park Avenue makes it convenient getting to and from Westchester County and Connecticut. City College and Columbia University are close by providing for an easy commute. #ExploreHarlem #Explore121West118thStreet #LoveWhereYouLive #ExploreUptown