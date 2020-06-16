All apartments in New York
Find more places like 121 West 118th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
121 West 118th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

121 West 118th Street

121 West 118th Street · (212) 381-2501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

121 West 118th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Showing By Appointment! Spectacular Apt #2 at 121 W. 118th Street in Central Harlem is a Must See!! City outside and tranquility inside. This 2 bedroom home is right around the corner, near everywhere you want to be. Modern conveniences and entertainment at your reach. This Gorgeous extra-large two bedroom is the perfect place to call home. The living room and dining area are generously proportioned with light streaming throughout - beautiful hardwood floors, open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit. The 10' soaring ceilings gives this home a loft like feel. The skylight in the bathroom is simply Zen. Closet space galore! The 2nd bedroom comfortable fits a queen size bed. Centrally located and minutes from the thriving retail corridor on 125th Street where you will find Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, DSW, Marshalls and a host of other retailers and services. Harlem's restaurant row is right at your front door with an eclectic mix of dining experiences on Lenox Avenue and Frederick Douglass Blvd. Marcus Garvey Park that is known for nurturing the community with theater, concerts etc, Morningside Park and Central Park are minutes from your door step. Harlem is culturally rich with art galleries and many other cultural institutions. Transportation options are abundant and include the 2/3 subway at 116th Street. C/B are also easily accessible on Frederick Douglass Blvd at 116th Street with the M10, M2, M3, M7 and M102 buses also minutes from your front door. Metro North Railroad at 125th & Park Avenue makes it convenient getting to and from Westchester County and Connecticut. City College and Columbia University are close by providing for an easy commute. #ExploreHarlem #Explore121West118thStreet #LoveWhereYouLive #ExploreUptown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 West 118th Street have any available units?
121 West 118th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 West 118th Street have?
Some of 121 West 118th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 West 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 West 118th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 West 118th Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 West 118th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 121 West 118th Street offer parking?
No, 121 West 118th Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 West 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 West 118th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 West 118th Street have a pool?
No, 121 West 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 West 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 121 West 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 West 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 West 118th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 121 West 118th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity