1200 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

1200 Fifth Avenue

1200 5th Avenue · (212) 906-9214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11C · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
playground
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bike storage
Prime Fifth Avenue prewar across from Central Park.

1200 Fifth Avenue, Full service Emory Roth Pre-war 1,410sf Condominium with oblique views of Central Park. Classic six, Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Master bedroom and second bedroom both have ensuite marble bathrooms.

A Semi-private elevator landing opens to two apartments per floor.

New oversized soundproof windows and south facing light. Three exposures South, East and North.

A fully equipped eat-in kitchen with Sub Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances, Washer, Dryer and custom cabinetry. Decorative fireplace. Pet- friendly, gym,, bike room, extra laundry room in the basement,.

Located on The famous Museum Mile of Upper Fifth Avenue the location also enjoys access to two wonderful playgrounds at Central Park, one directly across the street and the other at 96th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
1200 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 1200 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1200 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1200 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
