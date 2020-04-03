Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym playground elevator doorman

Prime Fifth Avenue prewar across from Central Park.



1200 Fifth Avenue, Full service Emory Roth Pre-war 1,410sf Condominium with oblique views of Central Park. Classic six, Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Master bedroom and second bedroom both have ensuite marble bathrooms.



A Semi-private elevator landing opens to two apartments per floor.



New oversized soundproof windows and south facing light. Three exposures South, East and North.



A fully equipped eat-in kitchen with Sub Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances, Washer, Dryer and custom cabinetry. Decorative fireplace. Pet- friendly, gym,, bike room, extra laundry room in the basement,.



Located on The famous Museum Mile of Upper Fifth Avenue the location also enjoys access to two wonderful playgrounds at Central Park, one directly across the street and the other at 96th Street.