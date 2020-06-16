All apartments in New York
Find more places like 120 West 58th Street.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

120 West 58th Street

120 West 58th Street · (646) 387-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 West 58th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Residence 4B is a fully furnished one bedroom just steps away from Central Park and the Time Warner Center. This great apartment features a renovated kitchen and bathroom, 2 flat screen TVs, and good closet space. Building has a part-time doorman and laundry in the basement. 6 month minimum rental term at $3,500/month. Sorry no pets.

No Fee/CYOF for 12 month lease only.,BACK ON THE MARKET!!!!!
This beautiful gut renovated fully furnished only One Bedroom Apartment has everything you will need from bed linen to kitchenware, etc.
Elevator building with part time doorman and laundry in the basement.
Just steps away from Time Square, Whole Foods at Time Warner Building and just a block away from Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 West 58th Street have any available units?
120 West 58th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 West 58th Street have?
Some of 120 West 58th Street's amenities include recently renovated, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 West 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 West 58th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 West 58th Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 West 58th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 West 58th Street offer parking?
No, 120 West 58th Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 West 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 West 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 West 58th Street have a pool?
No, 120 West 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 West 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 120 West 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 West 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 West 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
