120 West 58th Street

Amenities

recently renovated elevator doorman furnished

Residence 4B is a fully furnished one bedroom just steps away from Central Park and the Time Warner Center. This great apartment features a renovated kitchen and bathroom, 2 flat screen TVs, and good closet space. Building has a part-time doorman and laundry in the basement. 6 month minimum rental term at $3,500/month. Sorry no pets.



No Fee/CYOF for 12 month lease only.,BACK ON THE MARKET!!!!!

This beautiful gut renovated fully furnished only One Bedroom Apartment has everything you will need from bed linen to kitchenware, etc.

Elevator building with part time doorman and laundry in the basement.

Just steps away from Time Square, Whole Foods at Time Warner Building and just a block away from Central Park.