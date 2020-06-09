All apartments in New York
Find more places like 120 Mac Dougal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
120 Mac Dougal Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

120 Mac Dougal Street

120 Macdougal Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 Macdougal Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*In an effort to do our part to help our community stay safe in the face of COVID-19, we are offering 3D TOURS, photos, and floor plan of the EXACT apartment. Click on the "LAUNCH 3D TOUR" button to see the virtual tour. We can logistically do what is needed to get you an apartment. Thank you, and be safe.Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.The only available 1 bedroom rental in Greenwich Village with your very own PRIVATE BACKYARD at this price!APARTMENT FEATURES:- Located on the 1st floor, this quiet apartment faces the back of the building- Bedroom fits a queen or king bed- Extremely high ceilings- Each room has a window- Two blocks from the major train lines (A.C,E,B,D,F,M)DEAL FEATURES:- $2,383 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $2,600.EMAIL WITH:- Your lease start date- The day and times available to come byQuick and easy approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Mac Dougal Street have any available units?
120 Mac Dougal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 120 Mac Dougal Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 Mac Dougal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Mac Dougal Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 Mac Dougal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 Mac Dougal Street offer parking?
No, 120 Mac Dougal Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 Mac Dougal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Mac Dougal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Mac Dougal Street have a pool?
No, 120 Mac Dougal Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 Mac Dougal Street have accessible units?
No, 120 Mac Dougal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Mac Dougal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Mac Dougal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Mac Dougal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Mac Dougal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 120 Mac Dougal Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity