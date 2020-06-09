120 Mac Dougal Street

Amenities

*In an effort to do our part to help our community stay safe in the face of COVID-19, we are offering 3D TOURS, photos, and floor plan of the EXACT apartment. Click on the "LAUNCH 3D TOUR" button to see the virtual tour. We can logistically do what is needed to get you an apartment. Thank you, and be safe.Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.The only available 1 bedroom rental in Greenwich Village with your very own PRIVATE BACKYARD at this price!APARTMENT FEATURES:- Located on the 1st floor, this quiet apartment faces the back of the building- Bedroom fits a queen or king bed- Extremely high ceilings- Each room has a window- Two blocks from the major train lines (A.C,E,B,D,F,M)DEAL FEATURES:- $2,383 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $2,600.EMAIL WITH:- Your lease start date- The day and times available to come byQuick and easy approval.