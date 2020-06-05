Amenities

RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY - RENT PAYMENTS CREDITED TOWARD PURCHASE PRICE!!



Breathtaking views high atop Central Park! Can be rented furnished or unfurnished!

This beautifully renovated home has been thoughtfully designed to offer sweeping Central Park views from the living room, open kitchen and dining area.



The perfect combination of luxury and comfort, this apartment has it all. The open kitchen is equipped with Viking appliances, gorgeous terrazzo countertops and extensive custom-made Italian cabinetry. The living room is framed by oversized picture-windows and complete with electric fireplace. The adjacent dining area allows for wonderfully convenient entertaining.



Rich wide-plank oak floors run throughout the apartment and there is an abundance of closet space.



The quiet and serene bedrooms are situated in the rear of the apartment away from the common living areas.



120 Central Park South is a full-service, prewar cooperative offering residents the highest level of attention with an intimate feel. The building has an on-site resident manager, full-time doorman and handyman staff, and private storage room and bike room. Convenient on-site laundry facilities.



Contact me for a private viewing of this Central Park beauty!