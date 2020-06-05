All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

120 Central Park South

120 Central Park South · (212) 688-1000 ext. 179
Location

120 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-A · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
doorman
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY - RENT PAYMENTS CREDITED TOWARD PURCHASE PRICE!!

Breathtaking views high atop Central Park! Can be rented furnished or unfurnished!
This beautifully renovated home has been thoughtfully designed to offer sweeping Central Park views from the living room, open kitchen and dining area.

The perfect combination of luxury and comfort, this apartment has it all. The open kitchen is equipped with Viking appliances, gorgeous terrazzo countertops and extensive custom-made Italian cabinetry. The living room is framed by oversized picture-windows and complete with electric fireplace. The adjacent dining area allows for wonderfully convenient entertaining.

Rich wide-plank oak floors run throughout the apartment and there is an abundance of closet space.

The quiet and serene bedrooms are situated in the rear of the apartment away from the common living areas.

120 Central Park South is a full-service, prewar cooperative offering residents the highest level of attention with an intimate feel. The building has an on-site resident manager, full-time doorman and handyman staff, and private storage room and bike room. Convenient on-site laundry facilities.

Contact me for a private viewing of this Central Park beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Central Park South have any available units?
120 Central Park South has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Central Park South have?
Some of 120 Central Park South's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Central Park South currently offering any rent specials?
120 Central Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Central Park South pet-friendly?
No, 120 Central Park South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 Central Park South offer parking?
No, 120 Central Park South does not offer parking.
Does 120 Central Park South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Central Park South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Central Park South have a pool?
No, 120 Central Park South does not have a pool.
Does 120 Central Park South have accessible units?
No, 120 Central Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Central Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Central Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
