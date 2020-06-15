Amenities

Located just two blocks north of Central Park, Unit 2A at 118 West 112th Street is large 2 bedroom with an additional home office or dining room that can easily be converted into a comfortable 3 bedroom. The Park Lane Condominium is a well established building perfectly located in the heart of South Harlem. Surrounded by restaurants, outdoor space and retail shopping, this unit boasts condo finishes, an in-unit washer/dryer, excellent storage and ample square footage. The Condominium itself offers an elevator, furnished common outdoor space, a spacious fitness room as well as bike storage. One block from the 2/3 trains and 2 blocks from the B/C train, this apartment is perfect for the uptown resident with a downtown commute. A quick and easy trip to Columbia University.



One block from the 2/3 trains and 2 blocks from the B/C train, this apartment is perfect for the uptown resident with a downtown commute. A quick and easy walk to Columbia University.



Call John for your private viewing today. Available June 1st