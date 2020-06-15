All apartments in New York
Find more places like 118 West 112th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
118 West 112th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

118 West 112th Street

118 West 112th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

118 West 112th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$4,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bike storage
Located just two blocks north of Central Park, Unit 2A at 118 West 112th Street is large 2 bedroom with an additional home office or dining room that can easily be converted into a comfortable 3 bedroom. The Park Lane Condominium is a well established building perfectly located in the heart of South Harlem. Surrounded by restaurants, outdoor space and retail shopping, this unit boasts condo finishes, an in-unit washer/dryer, excellent storage and ample square footage. The Condominium itself offers an elevator, furnished common outdoor space, a spacious fitness room as well as bike storage. One block from the 2/3 trains and 2 blocks from the B/C train, this apartment is perfect for the uptown resident with a downtown commute. A quick and easy trip to Columbia University.

Apartments features: Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer in unit, Track lighting, Customized shelving in closets, Dishwasher, Solid oak flooring and crown molding, Carrera marble bathrooms with soaking tub. Third bedroom can convert to a dining room or home office,Located just two blocks north of Central Park, this is an incredible 3 bedroom condo at the Park Lane Condominium Building perfectly located in the Heart of South Harlem. Surrounded by restaurants, amenities and retail shopping, this unit boasts condo finishes, an in-unit washer/dryer and ample square footage. The building itself offers an elevator, furnished shared outdoor space, fitness room and bike storage.

One block from the 2/3 trains and 2 blocks from the B/C train, this apartment is perfect for the uptown resident with a downtown commute. A quick and easy walk to Columbia University.

Apartments features:
Gas Fireplace
Washer/Dryer in unit
Track lighting
Customized shelving in closets
Dishwasher
Solid oak flooring and crown molding
Carrera marble bathrooms with soaking tub
Third bedroom can convert to a dining room or home office

Call John for your private viewing today. Available June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 West 112th Street have any available units?
118 West 112th Street has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 West 112th Street have?
Some of 118 West 112th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 West 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 West 112th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 West 112th Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 West 112th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 118 West 112th Street offer parking?
No, 118 West 112th Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 West 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 West 112th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 West 112th Street have a pool?
No, 118 West 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 West 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 118 West 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 West 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 West 112th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 118 West 112th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity